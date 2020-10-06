Aberdeen have loaned goalkeeper Gary Woods from Oldham Athletic, as announced by their official club website.

The stopper has joined the Scottish Premiership side on a short-term loan.

Aberdeen have moved to sign the ex-England Under-18 international following an injury to one of their goalkeeping options, Tomas Cerny.

Woods, who is 30 years old, has racked up 231 appearances so far in his career.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is pleased to have brought him to Pittodrie and has said: “It’s come to light in recent days that Tomas (Cerny) will require an operation and is likely to be out for a number of weeks. We therefore felt the need to sign an experienced goalkeeper to provide cover, and also provide competition for Joe (Lewis) in the months ahead.

“We’re delighted to get Gary, a player who knows the league well, on board.”

Woods spent time in the academies at Cambridge United and Manchester United before joining Doncaster Rovers in 2009. He went onto make 82 appearances for the Yorkshire side as a youngster to earn a move to Watford.

However, the stopper struggled for game time at Vicarage Road and subsequently dropped back down the leagues to Leyton Orient after a year in Hertfordshire.

Woods then switched to Scotland in 2015 for stints at Ross County and Hamilton Academical before signing for Oldham last year.

He played 16 times for the Latics last season but now finds himself back above the border at Aberdeen.

Good signing for Aberdeen?