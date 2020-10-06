Speaking after Middlesbrough first victory of the season at home to Barnsley at the weekend, manager Neil Warnock issued a warning to two of the club’s first team players.

Djed Spence and Marvin Johnson didn’t start the game despite being the Middlesbrough manager’s pairing of choice at wing-back. Instead Anfernee Dijksteel was moved from centre-back to right-back and Marc Bola came in at left-back.

Warnock opted for a back four against Barnsley and the gamble was a success as Bola played arguably his best game in a Boro shirt and Dijksteel was utilised in his more familiar role.

But when asked why he had left out Spence and Johnson, Warnock issued a warning to the pair and claimed their recent performances weren’t up to scratch whatsoever.

“I didn’t think our two wing-backs were very good last week and the week before so I thought why not, we’ve got nothing to lose,” he said. “It might give them two a kick up the backside.”

Many Boro fans were surprised with the inclusion of Bola, who was playing his first game for Warnock in the Championship since he arrived at the back end of last season.

Hayden Coulson missed out in place of the former-Blackpool full-back with Warnock claiming he did actually consider playing Coulson as a number 10.

“[Coulson’s] been so good in training, I did think at one stage, when Patrick Roberts didn’t arrive, about playing him in the hole but when he told me he’d never played there in his life, I thought it might not be the time to gamble.”