West Ham United can sign Championship duo Craig Dawson and Ryan Manning up until 16th October.

The Hammers are in the hunt for defensive reinforcements and have time on their hands before the domestic transfer deadline.

David Moyes’ side in are in talks to sign Dawson from Watford, according to a report by Football Insider.

The London side could be set to throw the experienced centre-back a Premier League lifeline. He only joined the Hornets last year but couldn’t prevent them from relegation to the second tier last term.

Dawson has been linked with a move away from Vicarage Road throughout this transfer window.

Prior to his move to Watford, he spent nine years at West Bromwich Albion and made 225 appearances for the Baggies.

QPR’s Manning is another who has been on West Ham’s radar recently, as per The72.

He has entered the final 12 months of his contract with the Hoops and his future with Mark Warburton’s side is up in the air at the moment.

Manning, who is 24 years old, was converted into a left-back last season and impressed for the R’s.

The Irishman had spells at Mervue United and Galway United before he moved to England in January 2015. He has since made 95 appearances for QPR, chipping in with seven goals in all competitions.

West Ham are able to sign Dawson and Manning up until next Friday.

