Aston Villa ‘considered’ moving for Swansea City and Brentford duo Conor Roberts and Rico Henry in the transfer window, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

The Premier League side ultimately opted against signing the Championship pair.

Roberts, who is 25 years old, was looked at when Villa were in the hunt for a new right-back. He has impressed for Swansea over the past couple of seasons and helped the Welsh side get into the Play-Offs last term.

However, Dean Smith’s side decided to spend big on Matty Cash from Nottingham Forest instead.

Henry, on the other hand, is a player who Smith knows well from managing at Walsall and Brentford in the past. The left-back was tipped for a top flight move over the summer and could still be targeted by clubs until the transfer deadline on 16th October.

Aston Villa have considered a move for him but already have Matt Targett and Neil Taylor in his position and were wary of having too many players in their squad.

Henry is a key player for Brentford and played a key role in the London club reaching the Play-Off final last season under Thomas Frank.

Villa lured Ollie Watkins away from the Bees in September and he has become an instant hit, scoring five goals in his opening six games in all competitions.

The Midlands side had an impressive transfer window and have started the new Premier League season very strongly.

Who would you rather sign?