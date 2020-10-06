Liverpool forward Liam Millar is wanted by Millwall, as detailed in a report by Goal.

The youngster is expected to leave Anfield on loan to the Football League before the transfer deadline on 16th October.

Millar, who is 21 years old, has also been linked with Championship sides Stoke City, QPR and Blackburn Rovers in this transfer window, as per The72.

Millwall could look to see off interest from elsewhere to boost their attacking options.

The Canada international moved to England when he was 13 and initially linked up with the academy at Fulham. He then moved to Liverpool in July 2016.

Millar has since become a regular for the Reds’ Under-23’s and was handed his first and only first-team appearance for the current Premier League champions in February in an FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town.

He spent two campaigns on loan at Kilmarnock and made a combined 36 appearances for the Scottish Premiership, chipping in with two goals and is now poised to leave Merseyside again to get some more game time under his belt.

Millwall have brought in the likes of Scott Malone, Ryan Woods (again) and Troy Parrott this summer but could delve back into the transfer market over the next couple of weeks before it shuts.

Liverpool are looking to loan Millar out and want him to play regular football in this campaign to aid his development. It will be interesting to see where he ends up and he is not short of potential suitors.

Do you want Millar at your club?