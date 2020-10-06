Sunderland are hoping to sign Leeds United midfielder Robbie Gotts on loan, according to a report by the Northern Echo.

The Black Cats are looking to see off competition from Swindon Town to lure the youngster to the Stadium of Light.

Gotts, who is 20 years old, has also been linked with Huddersfield Town and Hull City this summer but could now be on his way to Sunderland.

Phil Parkinson’s side have held talks with Leeds over an agreement and are believed to have monitored his situation throughout this transfer window.

The midfielder is poised to leave Elland Road to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He has risen up through the Whites youth ranks and impressed playing for their Under-23’s over the past two years, playing a key part in them winning the PDL Northern League and the Proffesional Development League.

Gotts was handed his first-team debut by Marcelo Bielsa in December 2019 in an FA Cup tie against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium and has since made three more appearances for the Championship title winners.

Sunderland have delved into the transfer market to sign the likes of Bailey Wright, Aiden O’Brien, Morgan Feeney, Danny Graham and Arbenit Xhemajli over the past couple of months.

The Black Cats are not stopping their recruitment there and are hopeful of securing a couple more deals before the end of the transfer window on 16th October.

Gotts, who can play in midfield or at full-back, is in Sunderland’s sights.

