Premier League clubs are renowned for having deep pockets and for avoiding frugality like it is the plague. However, Spurs have bucked that trend, according to the Mail Online, with a meagre offer of £7m for Swansea starlet defender, Joe Rodon.

That amount is a full £11m short of the valuation that Swansea are said to have placed in their homegrown young star.

Spurs in talks to sign centre back Joe Rodon from Swansea City. Would cost £18m — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) October 5, 2020

The Mail Online write that North London side Spurs are in talks with Swansea over a deal for the 22-year-old and that the “talks are ongoing” between the two clubs.

Whilst it is international deadline day today for cross-border deals, that does not apply to an extended domestic window that is due to run for another 11 days. This means that there is no urgency for Spurs to get a deal done today.

22-year-old Rodon is a homegrown product of the Swans youth system, making his way from the youth set-up into a first-team regular. Since making the breakthrough into the first-team, Rodon has gone on to make 54 appearances for the South Wales outfit, providing 1 assist.

Rodon was a key fixture in a Swans side who reached the semi-finals of the Sky Bet Championship playoffs last term and he has featured in all four of Swansea’s Championship games this season as well as one game in the Carabao Cup.

The sticking point in any deal for the Wales international will be the fee difference between what Spurs have offered (£7m) and what Swansea want (£18m). It is safe to say that a deal will not be sanctioned by Swansea with such a low-ball offer from the Premier League side.

