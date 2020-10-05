According to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol on Twitter (below), Tottenham Hotspur are ready to make a Deadline Day swoop for Swansea defender Joe Rodon.

Spurs in talks to sign centre back Joe Rodon from Swansea City. Would cost £18m — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) October 5, 2020

22-year-old Rodon is a homegrown product of the Swans youth system, making his way from the youth set-up into a first-team regular.

Since making the breakthrough into the first-team, Rodon has gone on to make 54 appearances for the South Wales outfit, providing 1 assist.

He’s impressed with his assured performances in the centre of the Welsh side’s defence and has drawn many plaudits from observers.

Obviously, one of those sides who have been tracking his progress are Premier League outfit Spurs. The North London side are fresh from taming Manchester United with a 6-1 hiding at Old Trafford.

Rodon has featured in all four of Swansea’s Sky Bet Championship games this campaign so far. He also featured as the Swans were dumped out at the first stage in the Carabao Cup.

Rodon has four caps for Wales and would be joining a Spurs side with a track record of blooding young, English talent. He will be leaving a Swansea side currently in 4th in the table and hoping to battle back to the Premier League next season.

The £18m that Spurs are said ready to part with would give Swansea a healthy war chest after today’s deadline. The Swans would hold a decent wedge to look at bringing in players what with EFL clubs having an extra 11 days in which to seek deals with Premier League clubs.

Will Joe Rodon leave Swansea this window?