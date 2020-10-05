Watford have been linked with a shock move for Brescia’s Mario Balotelli according to a report from Italian publication Calcio Mercato.

The 30-year-old striker is seen as one of the most controversial players of the modern age. After a starring stint with Inter Milan where he made his name, he moved to Manchester City and would become a favourite there despite, and perhaps sometimes because of, his antics off the pitch. After patience ran out for Balotelli, he headed to AC Milan for a short time before returning to England for a poor spell with Liverpool. He has since played for the likes of Nice and Marseille.

Balotelli is now back in Italy with Brescia but he is pushing for a move away from the club. They were relegated to Serie B last season and the relationship between the club and player have been strained. He hasn’t played for Brescia since the Italian football season was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic. And one move that might happen if it can be done before the deadline tonight is a return to England to play for Watford.

The Hornets are looking for some more firepower upfront after they struggled to hit the back of the net in the first few games of the season. And if they can get Balotelli in the right mindset, something many people have tried to do over the years, he could certainly be a special player. But there are only a few hours left in the transfer window and it may now be too late to pull this one off.

Would Balotelli be a good signing for Watford?