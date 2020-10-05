Watford’s Tom Dele-Bashiru has been ruled out for six months after it was revealed he’d have to undergo surgery for an anterior cruciate ligament injury as confirmed by the club website.

The 21-year-old midfielder started his career with Manchester City and played alongside his brother Fisayo there. While he did make a competitive debut for Pep Guardiola’s side after playing in a League Cup match against Leicester City in 2017, he moved to Watford in 2019 on a staggering six-year deal.

Dele-Bashiru looked set to be one of the few that benefitted from Watford’s relegation as he was starting to get more first-team appearances in the Sky Bet Championship. However, he was forced off with an injury during their 1-0 loss to Reading and the worst news possible has now been confirmed. He has picked up an ACL injury which will need surgery and this will keep him out of action for the next six months.

Dele-Bashiru said: “I’m obviously disappointed to be injured but my recovery starts now, and I’ll be working hard to come back stronger and to get back as soon as possible to help the team, hopefully towards the end of the season.

“When I went down the first time, I could feel something, but I didn’t think it was bad and I felt okay to carry on. The second time I knew it was bad.”

“It’s really frustrating because the last few weeks have been great and I have really felt part of the team.

“Training has been really enjoyable, so I am going to miss being out on the pitch with the rest of the boys. I’ve had lots of messages from the lads wishing me well, telling me to keep my head up and that I’ll be back stronger, which has been great.”

Will Watford miss Dele-Bashiru?