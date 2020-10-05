Watford are fighting it out with La Liga sides to sign Mallorca’s Stoichkov according to a report from Spanish publication La Ultima Hora.

The 26-year-old winger is actually called Juan Diego Molina Martinez but was nicknamed Stoichkov by his dad after the legendary Barcelona striker Hristo Stoichkov. After being released from the Espanyol youth system, he signed for Cacerano and would play for San Roque (twice), Europa and Linense before landing at Mallorca in 2018.

Stoichkov has struggled for first team action while playing for the Balaeric Island side and was loaned out to Alcorcon last season who play in the second tier of Spanish football. He impressed during this spell and was able to score 16 goals from either the left or the right wing.

Stoichkov is now back at Mallorca but despite his good form, they are still keen to sell up and make the most of him being a much more lucrative asset. This has attracted plenty of attention including from Watford. They need some more power in the final third after struggling in front of goal so far this season and while Stoichkov is an unknown proposition in this division, he does have the ingredients to be a fantastic player capable of an impact in the Sky Bet Championship.

But Watford face a lot of competition if they want to sign Stoichkov. Ther is plenty of interest within Spain with the likes of Real Betis, Espanyol and Granada, who used to be owned by Watford’s owners, also looking to snap up the winger before the window shuts.

Would Stoichkov be a good signing for Watford?