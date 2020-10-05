Wycombe Wanderers are looking to sign Leicester City’s Josh Knight on loan according to a report from the Leicester Mercury.

The 23-year-old defender has been at Leicester since he was 8-years-old but he is yet to make his league debut for the Foxes. He did make his competitive debut for Leicester back in 2017 in a League Cup match against Sheffield United. In order to gain first team experience, he has been loaned out to Peterborough United on two different occasions.

After a successful stint with Peterborough at the end of last season, Leicester believe that Knight is ready for Sky Bet Championship football. He has been working with the first team during the close season and while he isn’t good enough yet to challenge for a spot in their first team, he should be a good addition for a Championship side.

And it is Wycombe who are likely to be the team to snap him up. The Chairboys have had a miserable start to life in the Championship after losing all four of their opening games without even scoring a goal. They desperately need something to give a spark to the team so they can pick up points and stay in this division. They will be hoping that Knight is that man.

What will be interesting will be the way Peterborough fans react. Wycombe overtook Peterborough in the league table to get a play-off place due to the way the EFL decided to end the season early due to Covid-19. Wycombe then went on to win promotion and there has been antagonism between the two clubs since. Peterborough fans may not like that a well-liked player is now at a team they believe cheated them out of promotion.

Would Knight be a good signing for Wycombe?