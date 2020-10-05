Lincoln City are set to snap up another West Brom player in the form of youngster Jamie Soule according to Gloucestershire Live.

Lincoln have already taken goalkeeper Alex Palmer and striker Callum Morton from the Hawthorns with former assistant Michael Appleton who is now in charge of the Imps using his connections to his advantage.

The 19-year-old impressed whilst on loan at Barrow in the National League last season and is now set to make the step up to League One.

The striker is highly regarded at West Brom who believe he has a bright future ahead of him and could be one to watch for the future.

He signed a new three-year deal at The Hawthorns last October, having impressed for their under-23s in Premier League 2 and he has made three appearances for his parent club in the EFL Trophy.

The youngster has been with the Baggies since the age of eight, rising through the academy and developing throughout the age groups.

Soule has also represented England at youth level highlighting the promise he is already showing.

Lincoln have enjoyed an impressive start to life in League One having won all four of their opening games but Morton has recently been ruled out of action for around two months due to a shoulder problem.

Appleton, who was once assistant manager at West Brom could now raid his former club for another of their up and coming prospects in order to bolster his squad before the transfer window closes.

