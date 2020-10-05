Reading’s Sone Aluko has told the club website that the togetherness of the squad is fantastic after they had a perfect start to the season.

The Royals have gone into this season with a new manager after Veljko Paunovic replaced Mark Bowen during the pre-season. So far, the season couldn’t have gone better as they have got a perfect four wins out of four in the Sky Bet Championship.

The last win came in a very tough match against Watford. The only goal of the game came just a few minutes before the end of the first half when George Puscas’ shot deflected off Craig Cathcart and went in. This gave Reading a massive win over a side widely expected to be pushing for promotion.

Aluko, who made his first start since February in the win over Watford, has said that every win is bringing the club closer together and that they are getting more and more confident.

Aluko said: “It was a good result against a good team,”

“We wanted to keep our momentum going after three wins. We held on at the end, we defended really well and we were really organised. And George Pușcaș took his goal well. All in all, a good performance.

“Watford are a good team. Once we had something to hold onto, that gave us a bit more energy. We didn’t have to commit as many bodies forward, and that helped.

“And our shape was fantastic. We kept them out the box, the back four was brilliant, the midfield as well… a great team performance.

“If the team wins, I’m happy – I’m a team player. It was good for the manager, good for the team. Winning away at Cardiff, then at home against Watford… if you do well against those teams, it’s a sign that you’ve got a chance in this league. It’ll give the team a lot of confidence.”

Can Reading sustain a promotion challenge?