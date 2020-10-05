Derby County’s Wayne Rooney has told the club website that it is a shame that the international break has come after they picked up their first win of the season.

The Rams got off to a tough start this season and failed to pick up a single point in their first three games, piling the pressure on head coach Phillip Cocu even at this stage of the season.

But things turned around on Saturday. In what was set to be a tough game away at relegated Norwich City, they were able to pick up their first win of the season. The only goal of the game came from Rooney after he scored a fantastic free kick which would end up being the difference.

Rooney was delighted that they could go into the international break, coming up this weekend, with some points. But he also reflected that it was a shame that they couldn’t quickly build on the momentum they created for themselves in that match.

Rooney said: “I think it is nice going into the international break off the back of getting three points.

“It is also a shame it has come now, because it would be nice if we had a game in three days’ time to kick on again.

“You can look at it both ways. The most important thing (on Saturday) was coming away with a good performance and three points.”

“We have a bit of time now to put some more work in and also have a bit of rest as well before the games start again.”

Would it have been better for Derby to be able to play this Saturday?