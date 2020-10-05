Bristol City, Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest are all interested in Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips, as detailed in a report by Goal.

The Championship trio are all being linked with a move for the Premier League centre-back.

It is worth noting that a deal to see Phillips move to the Football League does not have to be completed before the transfer deadline tonight, as transfers between English clubs can happen until 16th October.

Phillips, who is 23 years old, is expected to be loaned out by Liverpool again this season to get more first-team experience under his belt.

The 6ft 3inc defender started his career in the academy at local side Bolton Wanderers and joined Liverpool in 2016. He made his first and only senior appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side in an FA Cup tie against rivals Everton in January.

He spent last season on loan at Stuttgart and made 22 appearances in all competitions for the German second tier side.

Phillips could now be sent to the Championship to further his development. He is on the radar of current table toppers Bristol City as Dean Holden weighs up whether to add to his defensive department over the coming weeks.

Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest are also being mentioned and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Phillips’ first-team opportunities at Liverpool are currently very slim and he could do with another loan move away in this campaign to get more game time.

Would you take Phillips at your club?