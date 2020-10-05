West Ham United are hoping to sign QPR’s Ryan Manning, as per the Daily Mirror (printed edition, 5.10.20, page 42).

The Hammers have kept tabs on the left-back throughout this transfer window and are looking to tempt him to the Premier League for £5 million.

It is worth noting that any potential agreement between West Ham and QPR doesn’t not have to happen before the deadline tonight. The window for deals between English clubs ends on 15th October.

Manning’s future with the R’s is hanging in the balance with him entering the final 12 months of his contract.

The ex-Republic of Ireland Under-21 international converted into a full-back last season and impressed for Mark Warburton’s side. He has been heavily linked with a move away this summer.

Manning, who is 24 years old, started his career in Ireland with spells as a youngster at Mervue United and Galway United before he moved to England to join the R’s in January 2015.

He had to wait until December the following year before making his senior debut in a Championship fixture against Wolves. He has since made 95 appearances for the London side, chipping in with seven goals in all competitions.

He was shipped out on loan to Rotherham United for the first half of the 2018/19 season and scored four goals in 18 games for the Millers before returning to QPR in the January.

West Ham could now hand him a chance in the top flight and it will be interesting to see if David Moyes’ men swoop for him.

