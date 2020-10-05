Aston Villa have been urged to sign Bournemouth’s Joshua King by their former manager Alex McLeish as reported by Football Insider.

After a youth career spent in his native Denmark, King was signed up by Manchester United. He never made a league appearance for the Premier League giants and instead was shipped out on loan to teams like Preston North End, Borussia Monchengladbach, Hull City and Blackburn Rovers. He made the latter move permanent and impressed enough there to get a move to Bournemouth in 2015.

King has been a key player for Bournemouth during their Premier League years and is still with the club after their relegation. He has been linked with moves away but at the moment, it doesn’t appear like anything will happen. So that might be why Alex McLeish is urging Aston Villa to make a move and sign him.

Villa may not think they need anymore signings after their stunning 7-2 win over Premier League champions Liverpool yesterday, but their former manager McLeish has urged them to make a move for the £16m rated winger.

McLeish said: “I must say the guy has got great experience of Premier League football.

“He’s shown when Bournemouth were flying over the last couple of years they had a great run in the Premier League.

“Obviously they had a great disappointment with the relegation.

“King knows his way about the football pitch and he knows his way about Premier League penalty boxes.

“It can only enhance Aston Villa’s squad, Dean Smith has had phenomenal support.

“Unfortunately my time there was all about trying to reduce the wages.

“Very interesting times for Villa and if they can get King that can surely strengthen the squad and surely make them believe they won’t have any problems this season.”

Should Aston Villa sign Joshua King?