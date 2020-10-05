Derby County’s move to sign West Bromwich Albion’s Charlie Austin may stop Sheffield Wednesday being able to sign Kenneth Zohore according to a report from Yorkshire Live.

After starting his career in his native Denmark with FC Copenhagen, Zohore would get a big move to Italian side Fiorentina as a youngster. That didn’t work out for him and after loan spells with Brondby and IFK Goteburg, Zohore made the permanent move to Danish team OB. After a year he’d head to the Netherlands to sign for KV Kortrijk but was quickly shipped out on loan to Cardiff City. That move soon became permanent and after a successful three years there, he signed for West Brom for an £8m fee.

While the Baggies got promoted last year, it is fair to say Zohore’s three league goals didn’t have a massive impact on that. So it wasn’t surprising to see that they wanted to get rid this summer and Sheffield Wednesday were looking to step up to sign him on loan. However, it has been a slow one to materialise seemingly because of wages.

But it has been suggested that this move may not happen because of other deals in the works. Charlie Austin is expected to join Derby County very soon which means the Baggies are down a striker. Alongside this move and the injury to Hal Robson-Kanu, it has been suggested by Yorkshire Live that Slaven Bilic might keep Zohore at The Hawthorns due to their lack of depth if he leaves. It would be a huge blow for Wednesday who have been very keen on making this deal happen.

