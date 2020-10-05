Preston North End boss Alex Neil has revealed that there is a 99% chance of no players leaving the club as reported by the Glasgow Times.

Scottish Premiership giants Rangers had been interested in a deal for midfielder Daniel Johnson but following the latest news it appears any possible transfer looks unlikely.

Preston value Johnson at around £4million and are believed to have rejected a deal of £2million from the SPL side.

The Jamaican international has been the subject of speculation but Neil has suggested that it is highly unlikely anyone will depart Deepdale with the end of the transfer window looming.

“What I do envisage is, if anybody does happen to leave then certainly we would need to replace, dependent on who it was. But at the moment, I think it’s a 99% chance that won’t happen,” Neil said.

“Everybody at every club has got a price on their head – if someone comes up with big money and it’ll need to be big money, then obviously we’d need to replace. But I’ve got absolutely no appetite whatsoever to sell anyone.”

Johnson was an integral figure in the Preston team last season as he scored 12 times and provided eight assists in 33 appearances for the Lilywhites.

The 27-year-old has just one year remaining on his current deal at Deepdale and Preston will be keen to not lose him as a free agent next year meaning he could still sign a pre-agreement with Rangers.

With the unpredictability of the transfer market anything could still happen but this could still be a blow for Rangers who had hopes of landing Johnson.

