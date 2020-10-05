Reading’s Marc McNulty is inching closer to a move to Scottish side Dundee United according to a report from Berkshire Live.

After a youth career that saw him have stints at Celtic and Hibernian, McNulty would eventually make the breakthrough at Livingston where he impressed in his 100+ appearances. This earned him a move to England where he signed for Sheffield United. After loan stints with Portsmouth and Bradford City, he moved to Coventry City and had a very productive season where he scored 23 times in the league.

It was this spell that got McNulty his move to Reading but this hasn’t worked out for him. Instead of leading the line at the Madejski, he has often been loaned out. Since signing for the Royals in 2017, he has had two loan stints at former club Hibernian, with the second temporary spell being his most recent move away, and a move to Sunderland being sandwiched between his time in Edinburgh.

Even though there is a new manager at Reading with Veljko Paunovic replacing Mark Bowen over the close season, McNulty is still out of favour. He has only made two appearances for the Berkshire side this season and both of them came in the Carabao Cup. So it will be no surprise that McNulty is getting close to a move away from the club. This report states he will be heading back to Scotland to sign for Dundee United on yet another loan deal. This one will last for the season and make sure McNulty gets to play some football thiss eason.

Should Reading get rid of McNulty?