West Bromwich Albion winger Kamil Grosicki is set to join Greek side Olympiakos before making the loan switch to Nottingham Forest according to Pete O’Rourke.

Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi has recently stated that he wants further additions and is looking to strengthen his squad in wide areas and Grosicki certainly brings Championship experience to the team.

The Poland international joined West Brom from Hull City in January for around £800,000 but has only made four league starts in that time and is yet to feature for the Baggies in the Premier League.

The 32-year-old enjoyed a hugely successful spell with the Tigers before his move to the Hawthorns where he scored 24 times in 119 appearances as well as weighing in with a number of assists.

His departure from the KCOM Stadium along with that of Jarrod Bowen was seen as one of the main catalysts for Hull’s demise as they were relegated to League One.

Forest were also interested in Grosicki in January before his move to West Brom although he won’t be joining Lamouchi’s side on a permanent basis as he will sign for Olympiakos who will then loan him out to Forest.

With Grosicki’s experience at this level he is almost certain to be a fantastic signing for Forest who have struggled so far in the Championship this season.

Grosicki offers trickery as well as being very good at set piece deliveries and from dead ball situations and may just be the player to help kickstart Forest’s season.

