Huddersfield Town defender Terence Kongolo’s move to Sheffield United has hit a ‘stumbling block’ according to The Daily Mail.

The 26-year-old defender is believed to have undertaken medical tests which have doubted his fitness and the timescale it will take for him to reach full match fitness.

Kongolo has only just recovered from a broken foot that required metal re-enforcement which had to be removed again before he could resume playing football.

A deal for Kongolo to make the switch to Sheffield United had looked likely as the Blades eye up a replacement for centre-back Jack O’Connell who has been ruled out for much of the season by manager Chris Wilder.

O’Connell has undergone knee surgery which will keep him out of action for around five to six months meaning Wilder is looking to bolster his defensive ranks with a replacement.

Kongolo has a lot of Championship experience and has also enjoyed a loan spell at Fulham which is where he picked up his injury and the problem is now something that could prevent him from making a move to the Premier League.

Should the move not take place, Sheffield United have also looked into the possible signing of Ben Davies from Preston North End but the price tag of £10million for the defender may put them off the move.

Whether the results of the medical tests on Kongolo can be resolved or whether this puts off the Blades entirely remains to be seen.

Would Terence Kongolo be a good signing for Sheffield United?