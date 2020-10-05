The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that Norwich City’s asking price for winger Onel Hernandez is “scaring off” Istanbul Basaksehir.

Norwich. Price wanted for Herndandez scaring off Turkish side. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) October 5, 2020

Last week, it was reported that Norwich City winger Onel Hernandez was attracting interest from Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir. Now, an update has emerged on the club’s rumoured pursuit of the Canaries winger.

The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has said that Norwich City’s asking price – which remains unknown – is successful scaring off Basaksehir at the moment as they look to keep the winger at Carrow Road.

Istanbul Basaksehir would have the offer of Champions League football but if the two parties can not agree a fee before the end of today, a deal will not be struck. The window for overseas transfers closes today so the latest update regarding Hernandez’s situation will come as good news for Norwich City fans.

Hernandez, 27, has been with Norwich City since January 2018, when he signed from German side Eintracht Braunschweig on a free transfer. Since making the move to Carrow Road, the winger has played in 89 games across all competitions. In the process, he has found the back of the net 11 times and laid on 14 assists.

Hernandes has started in all four of Norwich’s Championship games so far this season and looks to be firmly in the plans of Daniel Farke.

