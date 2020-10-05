Norwich City defender Timm Klose is set to leave the club to join Basel according to the Daily Mail.

The Canaries have already seen Ben Godfrey depart for the Premier League to join Everton and they could now be set to offload another of their defenders in Klose.

The 32-year-old Swiss international has been lined up to replace Basel defender Omar Alderete who is making the move to Hertha Berlin.

With Klose set to return to his native Switzerland it may mean that Norwich go into the transfer market to try and obtain a replacement or face losing two of their defenders in a matter of 24 hours.

Klose has made over 120 appearances for Norwich since joining from Wolfsburg in 2016 and has been an integral figure in their side.

Basel have tried to sign the defender on previous occasions but it appears this time they are about to win the race for him.

With Ben Godfrey having joined Everton for £30million this would leave Daniel Farke’s side short on numbers within their defensive ranks and the German boss may look to bolster his squad before the window shuts.

Norwich are also expecting to receive interest in midfielders Todd Cantwell and Emi Buendia before the transfer window shuts but will be eager to retain two of their key players with no time left to bring in suitable replacements.

The Canaries have suffered a stuttering start to the season with one win, one draw and two defeats from their opening four games and will be hoping to return to winning ways after the international break.

