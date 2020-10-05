West Bromwich Albion striker Charlie Austin is expected to sign for Derby County today according to The Sun’s Tom Barclay.

There has been speculation recently linking Austin with a move to Derby largely in part due to his lack of game time at the Hawthorns since the start of the Premier League season and a move could now be on the cards.

Expecting Derby to sign Charlie Austin today — Tom Barclay (@TomBarclay_) October 5, 2020

During the summer, striker Chris Martin left Pride Park and so far Derby have failed to replace him and the need for a striker is evident following their poor start to the season although they did record an impressive 1-0 victory over Norwich City at the weekend.

A move to the Rams may be a good one for Austin who has failed to feature for West Brom at all in the league this campaign and has fallen down the pecking order behind Callum Robinson and Hal Robson-Kanu.

The 31-year-old signed for West Brom last summer from Southampton for around £4million and scored 11 goals in 37 appearances for the Midlands club.

The Baggies have been desperately searching the transfer market for a new striker with Karlan Grant their number one target although they have failed to bring him into the club as yet.

Manager Slaven Bilic has made no secret of his desire to bring in at least one striker before the transfer window closes meaning Austin could fall even further down the pecking order.

The transfer window for EFL clubs doesn’t close until October 16 meaning Austin could move on later than today but judging by the source it appears a deal could be completed sooner than that.

