According to a report from the Daily Mail, former Charlton Athletic and Bradford City loan star Josh Cullen is set to leave West Ham to join Belgian side Anderlecht in a permanent deal.

West Ham midfielder Josh Cullen has enjoyed plenty of success while out on loan in the Football League. He thoroughly impressed with Charlton Athletic and Bradford City and had been linked with a move to QPR this summer.

Now, however, it seems that Cullen is set to leave West Ham in a surprise permanent move. Belgian side Anderlecht – managed by Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany – are set to sign Cullen in a surprise transfer after David Moyes was unable to guarantee him the first-team game time he desires.

West Ham have a 20% sell-on clause included in the deal and a medical is set to take place imminently. With a permanent move on the cards, it awaits to be seen when Anderlecht confirm the arrival of Cullen, who becomes the third Hammers academy graduate to leave the club this summer.

Cullen follows Jeremy Ngakia – who joined Watford upon the expiry of his contract – and Grady Diangana – who signed for West Brom after helping them win promotion from the Championship – through the exit doors at the London Stadium.

Cullen, 24, played 10 times for West Ham’s senior side. He spent time on loan with Bradford City, Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic, impressing in the EFL.

