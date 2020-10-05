The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that Blackpool are looking to reunite with Rotherham United defender Curtis Tilt.

Blackpool. Looking at a return for Curtis Tilt at Rotherham. Have domestic window. But sooner the better. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) October 5, 2020

As Blackpool look to make some late additions to their side, it has been claimed that the Tangerines will turn to a familiar face as Neil Critchley hopes to add to his defensive options.

The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has claimed that Rotherham United defender Curtis Tilt is wanted by Blackpool in a reunion deal. The domestic window remains open beyond the end of the day so Blackpool would not have to complete the signing today.

However, it is said by Nixon that the sooner a deal can be struck, the better. It is not specified whether or not Tilt would be returning on a permanent or temporary basis, so it awaits to be seen how the story develops.

Tilt only left Blackpool for Rotherham in the January transfer window but is being linked with a move away from the Millers after a difficult time with the club. The centre-back has featured once for Paul Warne’s side, with a hip injury keeping him out of action.

The 29-year-old played 111 times for Blackpool in his first stint with the club, netting five goals and laying on six assists in the process.

