According to a report from the Watford Observer, Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu has held talks over a move to Watford, amid links with fellow Championship side Nottingham Forest.

As covered here on The72 at the weekend, Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu is available for transfer. Championship sides are said to be showing interest in the former Chelsea man, with both Watford and Nottingham Forest said keen.

Now, it has emerged that Watford have held talks over a deal for Atsu. The Ghanaian has been deemed surplus to requirements by Steve Bruce and will be allowed to leave on Deadline Day.

A move to Vicarage Road is said to be Newcastle’s preference over a potential switch to Nottingham Forest. Positive talks are claimed to have taken place between Watford and the Magpies, so it will be interesting to see if the Hornets can strike a deal before the window closes.

Atsu has been with Newcastle United permanently for three years now, initially joining on loan in the 2016/17 campaign. Since making the move to St James’ Park, Atsu has played in 121 games, scoring eight goals and laying on 10 assists in the process.

The 28-year-old played 32 times for Newcastle during their Championship-winning campaign, finding the back of the net on five occasions. Now, he will be hoping to bring that pedigree to Watford with a potential loan move on the cards.

