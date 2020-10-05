According to a report from Football Insider, Charlton Athletic are in advanced talks to sign former Nottingham Forest and Reading defender Chris Gunter on a free transfer.

Having been unable to strike a reunion deal with Adam Matthews, Charlton Athletic have turned their attentions to new right-back targets. Now, it has been revealed the Addicks are in advanced talks over the signing of Chris Gunter.

Gunter has been without a club since earlier this summer when he left Reading upon the expiry of his contract at the Madejski Stadium. Now, it has been claimed that he is nearing a return to football with Lee Bowyer’s Charlton Athletic.

With Reading, Gunter played in a hefty 314 games across all competition in his eight years at the Madejski Stadium. He joined from Nottingham Forest in 2012 and scored five goals in his time with the Royals, also laying on 17 assists from right-back.

Gunter is vastly experienced at Championship level and has spent most of his career playing in the second-tier. A move to League One with Charlton would present a new challenge for the right-back, so it will be interesting to see how he fares at The Valley should a move be completed.

Charlton Athletic fans, would you be happy with the signing of the free agent Welsh international? Have your say on a possible deadline day deal in the poll at the bottom of the page.

