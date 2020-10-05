Reading striker Marc McNulty is edging towards a loan move to Dundee United, as per Berkshire Live‘s live transfer blog (5.10.20, 10.39).

The Scotsman is set to leave the Madejski Stadium again before the end of the transfer window.

McNulty, who is 28 years old, has fallen way out of favour with the Royals and is poised to move back to the Scottish Premiership.

Dundee United have been in the hunt for another striker for a while now and have identified him as someone to sharpen their attacking options.

McNulty joined Reading in 2018 from Coventry City but has since managed just one goal in 17 games for the Championship side and has been loaned out to Sunderland and Hibernian over recent seasons.

The Edinburgh-born striker started his career at Livingston before moving down the border to sign for Sheffield United six years ago.

McNulty spent three seasons on the books at Bramall Lane and scored 14 goals in 56 games for the Blades, as well as spending time away from the Yorkshire club at Portsmouth and Bradford City.

He was snapped up by Coventry City in 2017 and became an instant hit with the Sky Blues. He fired 28 goals in all competitions for them in his only season there to earn a move to Reading.

However, his time with the Royals hasn’t worked out for him and he will be looking to rekindle the form he had at Coventry back in Scotland at Dundee United.

Would McNulty be a good signing for Dundee United?