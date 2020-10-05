Stoke City and Southampton are in ‘talks’ over a potential swap deal for Jack Butland and Angus Gunn, according to a report by Football Insider.

The pair could switch clubs on loan before the end of the transfer window.

Gunn, who is 24 years old, could be allowed to leave Southampton as the Premier League side look to shake up their goalkeeping department. Whilst Butland has been in need of a fresh start for a while so this arrangement would suit both parties.

The Saints signed Gunn from Manchester City in July 2018 for a fee of around £13.5 million and he signed a five-year contract. He has since made 30 appearances for them in all competitions.

Stoke have identified him as someone to compete with Adam Davies for their number one spot this season.

Gunn rose up through the youth ranks at Norwich City but swapped to the Etihad Stadium in 2011. He never made a senior appearance for City but enjoyed a loan spell back at Carrow Road during the 2017/18 season.

He lost his way at Southampton last term but a move to Stoke will provide him with an opportunity to get more game time.

Butland’s seven year spell at the Bet365 Stadium looks set to be coming to an end and the England international has a point to prove in the Premier League after three years out of it.

In other Stoke news, they are being linked with Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne, as per The72.

