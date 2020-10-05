Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Bogusz is set to join UD Logrones, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke on Twitter (see tweet below).

The youngster has been linked with League One trio Portsmouth, Swindon Town and Gillingham over recent days, as per The72, but he is expected to make the move to Spain before tonight’s deadline.

Bogusz, who is 19 years old, is leaving Elland Road on loan to get some first-team experience under his belt.

UD Logrones were promoted to the Segunda Division last season, the second tier of Spanish football.

Bogusz is highly-rated by Leeds and will benefit from getting some regular game time under his belt.

The Poland Under-21 international started his career at Ruch Chorzów and made his senior debut for them at the age of 16. He went onto make 33 appearances for the Polish outfit and chipped in with five goals in all competitions.

Leeds then signed him in January 2019 for an undisclosed fee and he has since been a key player for the Whites’ Under-23’s side. He was handed his first-team debut by Marcelo Bielsa in a League Cup game against Stoke City last year and has since played once more for the Yorkshire side.

In other Leeds news, they are loaning midfielder Robbie Gotts to Swindon Town, as covered by The72.



