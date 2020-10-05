QPR are set to sign Chris Willock, according to journalist Adrian Kajumba on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: This deal has now been completed. Willock joining #qpr on an initial three-year deal. https://t.co/nNp3HGjphO (@AdrianJKajumba)

The Hoops are poised to bring the midfielder back to England on a three-year deal.

Willock, who is 22 years old, is expected to be announced by QPR before tonight’s transfer deadline.

The ex-England Under-20 international moved to Portugal to join Benfica in 2017 and has since returned to the UK for loan spells at West Bromwich Albion and Huddersfield Town.

Willock started his career at Arsenal and rose up through the youth ranks of the Premier League side. He was a regular for the Gunners at youth levels and was handed his first-team debut in a League Cup tie against Nottingham Forest in 2016.

The midfielder was snapped up by Benfica three years ago but has since just played for them at B team level. He still has two seasons left on his contract with the Primeira Liga giants, but is leaving on a permanent basis for QPR.

The Hoops have had a busy transfer window and have signed the likes of Lyndon Dykes, Rob Dickie, George Thomas, Luke Amos and Macauley Bonne, but are in the hunt for more signings to further bolster their ranks.

Willock will give the R’s more options and depth in midfield.

In other QPR news, they are also looking to sign Albert Adomah, as per The72.



