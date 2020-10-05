Speaking to BBC Radio Tees following Middlesbrough’s victory over Barnsley at the weekend, manager Neil Warnock revealed winger Marcus Browne could leave the club on loan before transfer deadline day.

Browne scored Middlesbrough’s equaliser against Bournemouth just two weeks ago but now finds himself in limbo. Manager Neil Warnock revealed that the club is undecided what will happen with the winger and suggested he could leave on loan this window.

“It’s an awkward one because I’m not sure even Marcus himself knows,” said the Boro boss.

“It’s one of those where he’s kind of in-between either that position or this position.

“In an ideal world, it would be better for Marcus to go out [on loan] and play.”

Warnock revealed he would like to keep the wide-midfielder at the club for as long as possible to assess if he would like to loan him out or not.

“I think he’s done so well for us in pre-season that I do want to have a look at him right until the end.

“If he can do a job for us and he wants to do a job for us – and it does appear that he wants to do it – then I don’t think we should rush into a loan move until January.

“We’ll definitely be talking to Marcus in the next few days,” he said.

Browne enjoyed a fruitful loan spell in January last year, helping Oxford United to the League One Play-Offs. He scored five goals and assisted four in 14 games.