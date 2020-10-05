Istanbul Basaksehir are interested in Norwich City winger Onel Hernandez, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: NORWICH. Cuban attacker Onel Hernandez subject of a firm inquiry from Turkish champs Istanbul Basaksehir. Poss Cham… https://t.co/25jmVSBXhJ (@reluctantnicko)

The Turkish Super Lig champions have lodged an enquiry about the availability of the Cuban attacker. They have until tonight to seal a deal to sign him.

Istanbul Basaksehir have some familiar faces in their ranks, such as Rafael, Nacer Chadli, Demba Ba and Martin Skrtel. They could now move for Hernandez to boost their options on the wing.

Hernandez, who is 27 years old, joined Norwich in January 2018 and has since made 89 appearances for the Canaries, chipping in with 11 goals and 14 assists.

The pacey winger helped Daniel Farke’s side gain promotion to the Premier League in 2019 but couldn’t prevent them from an immediate relegation back to the Championship last term.

Hernandez still has a few years left on his contract at Carrow Road so they are under no pressure to sell him. However, that may not stop Istanbul Basaksehir testing their resolve.

Prior to his move to England, the wide man played in Germany for the likes of Arminia Bielefeld, Wolfsburg and Eintracht Braunschweig.

Hernandez has been a useful player for Norwich over the past few years and they will be keen on keeping him. However, it will be interesting to see if he wants a move away if the current Turkish champions make a move.

Will Hernandez stay at Norwich?