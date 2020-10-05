As a deal for Manchester City midfielder Patrick Roberts edges closer, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock told The Northern Echo that he expects big things from the 23-year old.

Roberts joined Middlesbrough on loan in January last season from Manchester City and played ten times, scoring one goal. He was an influential player in keeping Boro in the division as they ultimately flirted with relegation.

He looks to be re-joining the North-East club on loan for the full season this time around and Boro manager Neil Warnock has given an update on the situation ahead of the move.

“I had a good chat with Patrick (on Friday) and he’s looking forward to it” he said.

The Middlesbrough manager, who returned to the dugout last weekend following testing positive for Coronavirus, is confident Roberts will be influential again this campaign.

“If he gets his head up and his confidence up, he can be a really good player.

“I think he’s coming into a different team to the one he played in last year. I do believe we’re a different team to what we were last year, and I think he’ll get more good balls and opportunities in areas where he’s dangerous. That’s how I see him.”

According to the report, Roberts would play either out wide or as a number 10. Since the start of the season Middlesbrough has played a 5-3-2 formation, but if Roberts was to play as a wide-midfielder this would offer Warnock a variation of different options in terms of team shape.