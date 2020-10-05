It is expected to be a busy day at Manchester United with the club hoping for four signings, according to a report by the Independent.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are looking to seal deals for Edinson Cavani and Alex Tellas before tonight’s transfer deadline, but also have their sights set on bringing in a centre-back and a winger.

Watford’s Ismaila Sarr has been linked with the Premier League giants throughout this transfer window, as per a report by Hertfordshire Live, and he is an option for them.

One thing to remember is that United have util 16th October to decide whether they want to lure the Senegal international to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are after Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho or Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele but have until tonight to strike any potential deal for either of them.

It could be the case that United miss out on the above targets and go for Sarr over the next couple of weeks.

Sarr, who is 22 years old, is in limbo at the moment with Watford facing a real battle to keep hold of him.

The Hornets forked out £30 million to lure him to England from Rennes last summer and he scored six goals in 30 appearances for them last season as they were relegated to the Championship.

A foreign side could move in for him today, but clubs in England have a couple of weeks to decide whether they want him.

In other Watford news, their right-back Kiko Femenia is wanted by a few clubs, as per The72.

