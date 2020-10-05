Stoke City and AFC Bournemouth are interested in Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne, according to a report by the Irish Mirror.

The Championship pair are looking to lure the Republic of Ireland international back to England. Major League Soccer side Colorado Rapids are also believed to be keen on signing him as well.

Byrne, who is 24 years old, has impressed in the League of Ireland since joining Shamrock in 2018, scoring 12 goals in 45 games.

He started his career at Manchester City but never made a senior appearance for the Premier League side. Instead, he had loan spells away at SC Cambuur and Blackburn Rovers.

He left City permanently in January to join Wigan Athletic but made just two appearances for the Latics, before having a loan stint at Oldham Athletic.

Byrne has since gone onto have a spell in Scotland with Kilmarnock before moving back to Ireland with Shamrock just under two years ago.

He has got his career back on track with the Hoops but could be on his way back to the Football League.

Bournemouth are in the hunt for more signings before the end of the transfer window as Jason Tindall’s looks to put his own stamp on his squad.

Stoke may also not be finished in the transfer market just yet and may see Byrne as someone to boost their options in midfield.

Colorado could also tempt him over to America so this is an interesting story to keep an eye on.

Where would you go?