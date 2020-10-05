Swindon Town are looking to sign Leeds United midfielder Robbie Gotts on loan, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Leeds. Ready to finally send midfielder Robbie Gotts out on loan. Swindon hoping to do a deal. (@reluctantnicko)

The youngster has been linked with Huddersfield Town and Hull City in this transfer window but could be set to link up with the Robins now.

Leeds have loaned Jordan Stevens to Richie Wellens’ side and may now send them Gotts.

Gotts, who is 20 years old, is poised to leave Elland Road on loan this season to get some first-team experience under his belt.

The youngster has risen up through the Whites youth ranks and impressed playing for their Under-23’s over the past two years, playing a key part in them winning the PDL Northern League and the Proffesional Development League.

He was handed his first-team debut by Marcelo Bielsa in December 2019 in an FA Cup tie against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium and has since made three more appearances for the Championship title winners.

Huddersfield were said to be interested due to Gotts’ links with his former Leeds Under-23’s boss Carlos Corberan. However, it appears the Terriers are looking elsewhere.

Hull were also linked, but have now brought in central midfielder Regan Slater on loan from Sheffield United.

That leaves Swindon in the driving seat to bring Gotts to the County Ground.

In other Robins news, their former left-back Ali Koiki is wanted by Charlton Athletic, as per The72.

Would Gotts be a good signing for Swindon?