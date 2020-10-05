Just when things are looking to come together for Ipswich, the somewhat traditional injury crisis strikes.

Every year, Ipswich Town, much like every team, goes through a mini-crisis. And in Suffolk it almost always arrives just when things are looking okay.

Shortly before the season properly started, highly rated right-back Kane VIncent-Young hit the physio room, although it came as no surprise, considering the former Colchester players Ipswich game tally totals nine. Accompanying KVY in the quite packed ‘Rub-Room’ was ‘Mr Dependable’ Cole Skuse, who is now reportedly going under the knife, talented trickster Alan Judge, youth Striker Ben Morris (on his second long term injury) and Kayden Jackson – although many believe his talent being coveted could also have played a part.

Luke Woolfenden, also highly rated and being watched is ‘not quite fit’ to the level of a loanee being brought in as cover. Aaron Drinan joined the line outside the physio’s door, and no sooner was James Norwood finally fit, he wasn’t. Lord Norwood now ruled out with another ‘tweak’ until late November.

Judge and Jackson returned to the squad this weekend, and typically, summer signing Stephen Ward limped off after twenty minutes. Then the real kicker. Flynn Downes was transfer-listed, by request, after reported bids of £1.2m and £1.6m from Crystal Palace both failed to tick all the boxes. Flynn knuckled down, got himself back in the squad, possibly for professionalism, and ten minutes after entering the play at MK Dons, Downes, flew into a tackle, leaving himself booked and unable to continue. He left the Stadium MK on crutches alongside Ward in a protective boot.

With the new rules on squad size, Ipswich could look to take advantage of the upcoming international break, Charlton, next week’s opposition having called the game off due to the three-player rule. Yet, no, if 2020 couldn’t get any weirder, the league agreed to move a fixture forward. Ipswich now travel to Blackpool on Saturday, instead of playing on the next international weekend, on November 14th.

Last season the Tractor Boy fans bemoaned the team taking the international weekends as recovery time; ironically are now complaining about the rescheduling.

