Nottingham Forest and Watford are in the chase to sign Newcastle United’s Christian Atsu according to a report on Page 69 of the 4th October edition of the Sunday Mirror.

After being part of the Feyenoord Football Academy in Ghana, Atsu would move to Europe to sign for FC Porto as a 17-year-old. After a loan spell with Portuguese side Rio Ave, he’d make a big move to Chelsea. Unfortunately like a lot of youngsters at Chelsea, he failed to make the breakthrough and ended up being loaned out multiple times to teams such as Vitesse, Everton and Malaga. After a loan spell with Newcastle, he signed on a permanent deal with the Magpies in 2017.

Atsu has been used as a squad player during his time at St James Park having never been able to establish himself in the first team since they returned to the Premier League. He is yet to make an appearance this season and it appears that Newcastle would be happy to cash in on the Ghana international with him having just one year left on his contract.

And now it looks like Atsu could be about to leave before the end of the transfer window with two Sky Bet Championship sides interested in him. Both Watford and Nottingham Forest are interested in the winger as they look to add more attacking power to their side. Both sides have struggled in the final third and the addition of Atsu could really help them in that area of the pitch.

Would Atsu be a good signing for Watford and Nottingham Forest?