With another weekend of League 1 football done, it is now time to see who were the best players across Saturday.

Once again, there have been a lot of great stories coming out of League 1 this weekend. Wigan Athletic continue to surprise many by not doing a Bolton. Despite their financial problems, they were able to beat likely play-off contenders Doncaster Rovers 1-0. There was a great late comeback in Blackpool as Lincoln City came back from 2-1 down in the last five minutes to win 3-2, a victory which has put them at the top of the table. Hull join them there at the top after another win as Grant McCann continues to repair his reputation.

So now we can reveal the League 1 Team of the Week. Using the ratings from WhoScored.com, we can tell you these are the best players from this weekend’s football action. We will be using a 4-3-3 for this team.