Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber wants to sign attackers before the end of the transfer window, as per the Tykes’ official club website.

His sides’ lack of a cutting edge up front showed again yesterday in their 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough at the Riverside.

It has been a poor start to the season for Barnsley and they have lost three out of their opening four games in the league.

Struber is becoming a frustrated figure and believes his side need some more attacking players to stand a chance of staying in the Championship again this term.

He has said after the game: “It was the latest example. Once more we see that we can have control in the game and work well in my style. But there is no output. There was no punch or power in our attacking areas. We don’t have that clinical side or ruthlessness and we all know this.

“We need more strikers, or attacking midfielders. It is not easy for our team, our players or our supporters when they see us struggle like this to take chances. Boro’s goals were not very good from our side either.”

He added: “It was another difficult task but we were up against another quality opponent and it is not easy for my boys. But I have trust in my players and the international break will give us the opportunity to work on the training ground. It is now 14 days and together we can improve our physical output and prepare for the next weeks.”

Struber has been heavily linked with a move to Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls over the past week or so.

Barnsley need to give him attacking reinforcements to help him get their season on track.

Next up for the Tykes is a tricky fixture against top of the table Bristol City at Oakwell. Will they bring in some forwards to sharpen their attack?

Will Barnsley give Struber attacking signings?