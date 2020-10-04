Former Football League striker Kwesi Appiah is wanted by NorthEast United, according to Indian news outlet News18.

Twitter: Centre-forward Kwesi Appiah is rumoured to be signing for NorthEast United FC, while Edinson Cavani is just a step… https://t.co/sqXuv5XBd4 (@news18dotcom)

The Ghana international has been a free agent since being released by AFC Wimbledon at the end of last season and could find a new home now.

Appiah, who is 30 years old, has been weighing up his options this summer.

The London-born striker joined Palace in 2012 and went onto make 10 appearances for their first-team. However, he spent a lot of time out on loan from Selhurst Park with spells at Aldershot Town, Yeovil Town, Notts County, Reading and Viking.

He has spent the past three seasons in League One at Wimbledon but parted company with them in June when his contract expired.

Appiah has scored 48 goals in 176 games so far altogether in his career, as well as chipping in with 19 assists.

NorthEast United have identified him as someone to sharpen their attacking options. They were formed six years ago and finished 9th in the Indian top flight in the last campaign.

The ‘Highlanders’ have delved into the transfer market this summer to sign Belgian midfielder Benjamin Lambot, winger Luis Machado from Portuguese side Moreirense and centre-back Dylan Fox from Central Coast Mariners.

They could now snap up Appiah to add more competition and depth to their attacking department.

