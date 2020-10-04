Wigan Athletic defender Danny Fox is in talks with East Bengal FC, according to a report by The Bridge.

He is believed to be keen on a move to the Indian Super League side.

Fox, who is 34 years old, still plays for Wigan in League One but looks set for a transfer away.

East Bengal have also been linked with Robbie Fowler, who could become their new manager for next season.

Fox is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and has racked up just under 500 appearances to date.

The Scotland international started his career at Everton but didn’t make the grade at Goodison Park so left for Walsall in 2005. Coventry City snapped him up two years later and he impressed during his two years with the Sky Blues.

Celtic came calling in 2009 but he lasted just six months in Glasgow before dropping back down the border to join Burnley in the Premier League.

Spells at Southampton, Nottingham Forest and Wigan have followed for him and he will now be weighing up his next move.

A new chapter in India could be on the horizon for Fox now with East Bengal looking to sign him.

It would be a blow for Wigan to see him leave, especially as he adds experience into their youthful ranks. However, his heart may be set on playing football abroad.

It will be interesting to see if Fox completes a move to India and whether Fowler joins him there.

Should Fox join East Bengal?