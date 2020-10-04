Brighton and Hove Albion are planning to loan out defender Haydon Roberts to the Championship in January, according to The Athletic journalist Andy Naylor.

The highly-rated centre-back has been a target for the likes of Leeds United and Brentford this summer, as per the Telegraph.

Roberts, who is 18 years old, has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Brighton and Graham Potter’s side are in talks with him over a new deal. Once that is sorted, the Premier League are ready to loan him out for him to get some first-team experience under his belt.

The England Under-18 international has risen up through the academy ranks with the Seagulls and has been a key player for their youth sides over the past few years. He was handed senior debut in an EFL Cup tie against Aston Villa in September last year, a game in which he scored in.

Leeds tried to sign him permanently earlier in this transfer window but were rebuffed in their attempts to lure him to Yorkshire. They had his colleague Ben White on loan from Brighton last season and has played a huge role in their promotion to the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see if Brentford rekindle their interest in Roberts in January, though the fact Potter’s men are only interested in loaning him out is likely to change things.

In other Bees news, their reported target Yasser Larouci is expected to depart Liverpool, as covered by The72.

Would you take Roberts at your club?