Watford defender Kiko Femenia is a wanted man, according to The Athletic journalist Adam Leventhal on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: #WatfordFC transfer update Femenia almost certain to stay beyond international deadline despite 4 Spanish clubs sh… https://t.co/t0zRJpkoh4 (@AdamLeventhal)

The Hornets are hopeful of keeping the right-back at Vicarage Road despite interest from Spanish La Liga sides Getafe, Eibar, Alaves and Valencia, as well as Russian Premier League outfit Spartak Moscow.

Femenia, who is 29 years old, could play a key part for Vladimir Ivic’s side this season in the Championship.

He signed for the Watford three years ago from Alaves and has since made 85 appearances in English football, chipping in with two goals from defence along the way.

The Spaniard started his career at Hercules and broke into their senior side as a youngster before helping them win promotion to the Spanish top flight ten years ago.

He then had spells at Barcelona and Real Madrid’s B teams before spending six months at Alcoron in 2015.

Alaves snapped him up shortly after and he became a key player for the Basque-based outfit, helping them gain promotion to La Liga in his first year at the club.

Femenia left Spain for the first time to join Watford and has been a regular for the Hornets over the past three campaigns. However, after their relegation to the second tier, his future has been up in the air.

