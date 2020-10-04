Charlton Athletic may have to pay a fee to sign defender Ali Koiki, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: BURNLEY. Want a fee for left back Ali Koiki. Out of contract. Wanted by Charlton but needs a tribunal. (@reluctantnicko)

The Addicks are looking to boost their defensive options by handing him an opportunity in League One but Burnley want money for him.

Koiki, who is 21 years old, is out of contract at Turf Moor and has been trial with Lee Bowyer’s side.

The youngster spent time in the academy at Crystal Palace before joining Burnley in 2016. He was a regular for the Clarets at youth levels but never made a senior appearance for the Premier League outfit.

He spent time during the 2018/19 season on loan at Swindon Town in League Two and made 15 appearances for the Robins.

Koiki is now on Charlton’s radar and Bowyer has insisted his side are in the hunt for more signings. He has said, as per a report by London News Online: “We’ve got to rebuild the club. You can’t keep losing 12 players in the summer and bringing in 12 players – that’s can’t keep happening. It becomes impossible. I’ve said that before and my thoughts haven’t changed.

“My message to people who are concerned or worried is that myself and Steve (Gallen, director of football) are working as hard as we possibly can with the chairman’s backing. Myself and Steve were here until 9pm – we’re here every single night. We get here early. We’re looking at players and the pros and cons, because there are always pros and cons.”

Charlton have some thinking to do about their pursuit of Koiki with a tribunal a possibility.

