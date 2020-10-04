Yesterday, Football Insider broke the news that Watford was a side interested in bringing in Barry Douglas from Leeds United. Now Athletic journalist Phil Hay (tweet – below) confirms this and adds that Blackburn Rovers are also a viable option for the Scot.

Twitter: reported last night that Watford are in for Barry Douglas. Blackburn Rovers also a potential option for him. #lufc (@PhilHay_)

Douglas, who has struggled somewhat with injuries at Elland Road, has found himself pushed back down the pecking order behind Stuart Dallas, Gjanni Alioski and youngster Leif Davis.

Veysey, referencing a ‘Watford source’, wrote that the Hornets were looking to land Douglas and that “the club [Watford] are preparing a late-window move” for the former Wolves defender.

Douglas, a former Scotland international, was a £3m buy from Wolves by Leeds United back in late-July 2018. He arrived at Elland Road after a stand-out season at Molyneux where he scored 5 goals and provided a staggering 14 assists during Wolves promotion campaign.

On the back of such figures, much was expected of the Scot but it is safe to say that this expectation has failed to reach such lofty heights. Douglas has featured in just 44 games for the Whites since signing on at the club, scoring just 5 goals.

Such a low return might be the guiding reason and force behind the Scot not being offered a new deal. Whatever the reasoning, 31-year-old Douglas is entering the final eight months of his current deal at Elland Road.

News that Watford were in was something of a surprise; that surprise being added to by news that Blackburn are also said interested by Hay. Tony Mowbray’s Lancashire outfit are currently 6th in the early stages of this season’s Sky Bet Championship table.

They are the leading scorers in the division and have also conceded just 3 goals over their four games. Barry Douglas would certainly add to that defensive strength whilst also being a danger further up the field with his assist threat and his ability to convert from free-kicks.

